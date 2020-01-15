UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Decree On Russian Government's Resignation - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:16 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on government resignation, the Kremlin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on government resignation, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

According to the decree, the outgoing cabinet led by acting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will fulfill its duties until the new Russian government is formed.

"This decree comes into force on the day of its signing," the Kremlin said.

