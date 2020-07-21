UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Decree On Russia's National Development Goals Until 2030 - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree on national development goals for the period until 2030, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement.

The goals include bringing an life expectancy in Russia to 78 years, making Russia rank among the top ten countries in the world in terms of general education quality, and ensuring that the real growth of investment into capital stock in 2030 is no less than 70% compared to the same figure of 2020.

