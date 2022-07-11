Putin Signs Decree on Simplified Citizenship Acquisition for DPR, LPR, Ukrainian Residents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree on a simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship for people permanently residing in Ukraine, and in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR).

"To establish that citizens of Ukraine, the DPR and the LPR, and people without citizenship, who permanently reside in the DPR, LPR, or Ukrainian territory, including those who previously had Russian citizenship and withdrew from it, in accordance with the established procedure, have the right to apply for Russian citizenship under simplified procedure under the 8th part of Article 14 of Federal Law No. 62-FZ of May 31, 2002 'On Citizenship of the Russian Federation'," the document read.