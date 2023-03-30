UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Decree On Spring Conscription Under Which 147,000 People Will Be Called Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Putin Signs Decree on Spring Conscription Under Which 147,000 People Will Be Called Up

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree on the spring conscription, under which 147,000 people will be called up to the Russian armed forces from April 1 to July 15, according to the official legal information portal

"To carry out from April 1 to July 15, 2023, the conscription of Russian citizens aged 18 to 27 years who are not in the reserve and are subject to military service... conscription for military service concerns 147,000 people," the decree said.

"To carry out from April 1 to July 15, 2023, the conscription of Russian citizens aged 18 to 27 years who are not in the reserve and are subject to military service... conscription for military service concerns 147,000 people," the decree said.

The government, regional authorities and conscription commissions have been instructed to ensure the implementation of draft-related activities.

