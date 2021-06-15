Putin Signs Decree on Temporary Measures Regulating Legal Status of Foreign Citizens

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on temporary measures to regulate the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation for the period of overcoming the consequences of the spreading of the new coronavirus infection, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on temporary measures to regulate the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation for the period of overcoming the consequences of the spreading of the new coronavirus infection, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday.

In line with the decree, foreigners have the right to ask the Russian Ministry of Interior Affairs to regulate their legal status, or to leave the country before September 30. Foreign citizens who have not committed any violations will not be expelled from Russia before this date.

Putin suspends the terms of foreign citizens' temporary staying in Russia starting June 16. The validity of refugee certificates and temporary asylum certificates will also be suspended for the period between June 16 and December 31.