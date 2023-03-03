Putin Signs Decree on Work With Russian Securities of Foreigners From Unfriendly States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree on the special procedure of transactions with securities of Russian issuers purchased from foreigners from unfriendly countries after March 1, 2022, according to the official legal information portal.

The document establishes a special procedure for transactions with shares of Russian joint-stock companies, Federal loan bonds, bonds of Russian issuers, the accounting of rights to which is carried out by Russian depositories, with investment units of Russian mutual funds, if these transactions entail the transfer of ownership of these securities, their transfer to trust management or pledge.

The decree applies to transactions when such securities or securities of foreign issuers certifying rights over shares of Russian joint-stock companies have been "acquired after March 1, 2022 from individuals of unfriendly foreign states."