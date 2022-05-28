Putin Signs Decree Ratifying Agreement With South Ossetia on Dual Citizenship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Saturday a Federal law, ratifying the agreement with South Ossetia on dual citizenship, allowing citizens of these countries to be holders of passports of both countries at the same time, according to the official legal information portal.

Until a child who is a citizen of both countries reaches the age of 18, parents can choose citizenship for the child by withdrawing citizenship of one of the countries from him/her, the document added.

The agreement is valid for 5 years, and will automatically be extended for subsequent 5-year periods if neither party notifies the other party of the agreement termination.

Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia from Georgia in 2008. Russia provides large-scale financial and socio-economic assistance to the South Ossetian development.