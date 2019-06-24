Putin Signs Decree Setting Up Military Attache Office at Russian Embassy in Qatar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Monday a decree establishing the post of a military attache at the Russian embassy in Qatar, the document published on the official legal information portal showed.

"In order to ensure the international activities of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation I decree that an office of a military attache should be established at the Russian embassy in the sate of Qatar with the following staff: a) a military (air and naval) attache; b) an assistant military attache," the decree said.

The president also charged the Foreign Ministry with exchanging the necessary diplomatic documents with Qatar, which will provide for the setting up of the Russian military attache office in Qatar and of a Qatari military attache office in Russia.