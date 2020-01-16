Putin Signs Decree to Appoint Mishustin As Prime Minister - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to appoint Mikhail Mishustin as the country's prime minister, the Kremlin said Thursday

Earlier in the day, the State Duma approved Putin's nomination of Mishustin for the post of prime minister.