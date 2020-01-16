UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Decree To Appoint Mishustin As Prime Minister - Kremlin

Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:03 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to appoint Mikhail Mishustin as the country's prime minister, the Kremlin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to appoint Mikhail Mishustin as the country's prime minister, the Kremlin said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the State Duma approved Putin's nomination of Mishustin for the post of prime minister.

