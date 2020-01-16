Putin Signs Decree To Appoint Mishustin As Prime Minister - Kremlin
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:03 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to appoint Mikhail Mishustin as the country's prime minister, the Kremlin said Thursday
Earlier in the day, the State Duma approved Putin's nomination of Mishustin for the post of prime minister.