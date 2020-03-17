Putin Signs Decree to Hold All-Russian Vote on Constitution Amendment on April 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree for holding the all-Russian vote on the amendment to the national constitution on April 22.

"To hold on April 22, 2020, the all-Russian vote on the approval of changes to the constitution of the Russian Federation, envisioned by Article 1 of the Russian Federation's Law 'On improving the regulation of certain matters related to the organization and functioning of public authorities'," the decree read.