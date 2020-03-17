UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Decree To Hold All-Russian Vote On Constitution Amendment On April 22

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Putin Signs Decree to Hold All-Russian Vote on Constitution Amendment on April 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree for holding the all-Russian vote on the amendment to the national constitution on April 22.

"To hold on April 22, 2020, the all-Russian vote on the approval of changes to the constitution of the Russian Federation, envisioned by Article 1 of the Russian Federation's Law 'On improving the regulation of certain matters related to the organization and functioning of public authorities'," the decree read.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vladimir Putin April 2020

Recent Stories

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

15 minutes ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

15 minutes ago

UK Government Allocates Almost $400Bln to Support ..

15 minutes ago

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

19 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from 'harassing' S ..

19 minutes ago

WHO says 'aggressive' action needed in SEAsia to s ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.