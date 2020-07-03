UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Decree To Introduce Constitutional Amendments Following Nationwide Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Putin Signs Decree to Introduce Constitutional Amendments Following Nationwide Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday a decree to introduce to the country's constitution amendments that over 75 percent of citizens supported at the nationwide vote.

The decree was published on the Kremlin's website.

The amendments come into force on July 4.

In mid-January, Putin announced the need for constitutional changes in his annual address to the legislature. The amendments, drafted by a special working group, were then approved by Federal and regional parliaments. On March 14, Putin signed the bill on amendments into law on "On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organization and Functioning of Public Authority.

" Two days later, the Constitutional Court approved the amendments.

The nationwide vote on constitutional amendments was initially scheduled for April 22, but the COVID-19 pandemic upset the plan, and the vote was postponed to June 25-July 1. The voter turnout totaled 67.97 percent, with over 109 million people casting ballots. As many as 77.92 percent of the voters (almost 58 million people) supported the amendments, and 21.27 percent (around 16 million people) rejected the changes.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vladimir Putin March April June July Million Court

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

27 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

31 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

39 minutes ago

Macron names senior French official Jean Castex ne ..

2 minutes ago

US, Afghan Officials Agree on Need to Prioritize A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.