Putin Signs Decree to Introduce Constitutional Amendments Following Nationwide Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday a decree to introduce to the country's constitution amendments that over 75 percent of citizens supported at the nationwide vote.

The decree was published on the Kremlin's website.

The amendments come into force on July 4.

In mid-January, Putin announced the need for constitutional changes in his annual address to the legislature. The amendments, drafted by a special working group, were then approved by Federal and regional parliaments. On March 14, Putin signed the bill on amendments into law on "On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organization and Functioning of Public Authority.

" Two days later, the Constitutional Court approved the amendments.

The nationwide vote on constitutional amendments was initially scheduled for April 22, but the COVID-19 pandemic upset the plan, and the vote was postponed to June 25-July 1. The voter turnout totaled 67.97 percent, with over 109 million people casting ballots. As many as 77.92 percent of the voters (almost 58 million people) supported the amendments, and 21.27 percent (around 16 million people) rejected the changes.