Putin Signs Decree To Set Up Humanitarian Center To Help Karabakh - Kremlin
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday to set up an interagency humanitarian center to help Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said.
The decree is effective immediately.
Putin announced the establishment of the center at a Friday meeting on the humanitarian situation in Karabakh.
The center will focus on he[ping refugees return home and helping Armenia and Azerbaijan restore infrastructure in the region to make it possible for the displaced people to return.