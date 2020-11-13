UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Decree To Set Up Humanitarian Center To Help Karabakh - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday to set up an interagency humanitarian center to help Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday to set up an interagency humanitarian center to help Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said.

The decree is effective immediately.

Putin announced the establishment of the center at a Friday meeting on the humanitarian situation in Karabakh.

The center will focus on he[ping refugees return home and helping Armenia and Azerbaijan restore infrastructure in the region to make it possible for the displaced people to return.

