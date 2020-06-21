Putin Signs Decrees Awarding Medical Personnel for Fighting Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees awarding medical workers for contributing in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, a statement published on the Kremlin website said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin signed decrees awarding employees of Russian medical and scientific institutions with Pirogov Order and the Luke of Crimea Medal for their great contribution to the fight against coronavirus infection and their dedicated work during the performance of professional duties," the statement read.