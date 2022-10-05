UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Decrees Ratifying Agreements On Accession Of 4 New Regions To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Putin Signs Decrees Ratifying Agreements on Accession of 4 New Regions to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday Federal laws, ratifying agreements on the accession of the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

The Russian leader also signed federal constitutional laws on the admission of the four regions to Russia and the formation of the new subjects of the Russian Federation.

The relevant documents were published on the official legal information portal.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson

Recent Stories

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

11 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

3 hours ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

12 hours ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.