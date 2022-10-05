Putin Signs Decrees Ratifying Agreements on Accession of 4 New Regions to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday Federal laws, ratifying agreements on the accession of the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

The Russian leader also signed federal constitutional laws on the admission of the four regions to Russia and the formation of the new subjects of the Russian Federation.

The relevant documents were published on the official legal information portal.