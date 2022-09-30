UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Decrees Recognizing Independence Of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Putin Signs Decrees Recognizing Independence of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed decrees recognizing the independence and sovereignty of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the official web-portal of legal information showed on Friday.

"In accordance with the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, recognizing and confirming the principle of equality and self-determination of peoples enshrines in the Charter of the United Nations, and taking into account the will of the people of the Kherson region at the referendum, which took place on September 27, 2022, I hereby decree: to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Kherson region," the signed decree read.

A similar decree that recognized the sovereignty and independence of the Zaporizhzhia region was published on Friday on the portal as well.

On September 23-27, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.

