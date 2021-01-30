UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Document Extending New START For 5 Years - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:05 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday a law on the ratification of an agreement extending the US-Russian Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by 5 years, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday a law on the ratification of an agreement extending the US-Russian Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by 5 years, the Kremlin said.

"The president signed the Federal law 'On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Extension of the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States of America on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, dated April 8, 2010,'" the statement says.

The law on ratification of the treaty's extension, signed by Putin, comes into force on the day of its official publication, the Kremlin added.

