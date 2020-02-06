Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a federal law creating the post of deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a Federal law creating the post of deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

After the entire Russian government, headed by then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, resigned on January 15, Putin said he wanted to create this post and offered that Medvedev take the office.

"The Security Council consists of the chairman of Russia's Security Council, who is ex officio Russia's president; deputy chairman of the Security Council ... secretary of the Security Council; permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Security Council," the official document creating the post said.

The document has been published on Russia's official internet portal of legal information, which in effect puts the law into force.