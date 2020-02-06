UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Federal Law Creating New Post Of Deputy Chairman Of Russia's Security Council

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:07 PM

Putin Signs Federal Law Creating New Post of Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a federal law creating the post of deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a Federal law creating the post of deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

After the entire Russian government, headed by then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, resigned on January 15, Putin said he wanted to create this post and offered that Medvedev take the office.

"The Security Council consists of the chairman of Russia's Security Council, who is ex officio Russia's president; deputy chairman of the Security Council ... secretary of the Security Council; permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Security Council," the official document creating the post said.

The document has been published on Russia's official internet portal of legal information, which in effect puts the law into force.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Vladimir Putin January Post Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives US Ambassador to UAE

26 minutes ago

New initiative to protect seagrass ecosystem that ..

26 minutes ago

Govt's negotiations with allies to start this week

36 minutes ago

Anti Polio vaccination drive from Feb 17

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Senegalese President

41 minutes ago

Info minister inaugurates road, bridge in UC Dhera ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.