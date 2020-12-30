UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Federal Law On Drunk Tank System Restoration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

Putin Signs Federal Law on Drunk Tank System Restoration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a Federal law on the restoration of the drunk tanks system, according to a document published on the Russian government's legal portal on Tuesday.

On December 22, the Russian parliament adopted the bill on the restoration of drunk tanks designed to provide medical services to people suffering from alcohol intoxication. According to the bill, drunk tanks will operate on a commercial basis.

The law says that Russian regional governments and local authorities will be empowered to carry out "organization and implementation of measures to provide aid to the persons in public places in a state of intoxication, including the establishment, under the current regional legal procedures, and the organization of specialized institutions' operation to provide aid to the specified individuals.

"

The law envisages that the principles of drunk tanks operation will be defined by the Russian health ministry, interior ministry and labor ministry.

The law will come into force in 2021.

The system of drunk tanks (vytrezvitel in Russian), which includes short-term facilities for those intoxicated by alcohol, was used in Russia from the beginning of the 20th century until 2011. In 2011, the system of drunk tanks was closed following a wide-scale reform of the interior ministry. The treatment of intoxicated people was assigned to hospitals. However, Russian lawmakers initiated the restoration of drunk tanks, arguing that 50,000 Russians died from alcohol intoxication every year.

Related Topics

Century Interior Ministry Russia Parliament Died Vladimir Putin December From Government

Recent Stories

46 minutes ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

2 hours ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

50 minutes ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

50 minutes ago

ATP adjusts 2021 tennis calendar with Indian Wells ..

50 minutes ago

Morocco arrests dissident historian

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.