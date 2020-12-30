Putin Signs Federal Law on Drunk Tank System Restoration

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a Federal law on the restoration of the drunk tanks system, according to a document published on the Russian government's legal portal on Tuesday.

On December 22, the Russian parliament adopted the bill on the restoration of drunk tanks designed to provide medical services to people suffering from alcohol intoxication. According to the bill, drunk tanks will operate on a commercial basis.

The law says that Russian regional governments and local authorities will be empowered to carry out "organization and implementation of measures to provide aid to the persons in public places in a state of intoxication, including the establishment, under the current regional legal procedures, and the organization of specialized institutions' operation to provide aid to the specified individuals.

The law envisages that the principles of drunk tanks operation will be defined by the Russian health ministry, interior ministry and labor ministry.

The law will come into force in 2021.

The system of drunk tanks (vytrezvitel in Russian), which includes short-term facilities for those intoxicated by alcohol, was used in Russia from the beginning of the 20th century until 2011. In 2011, the system of drunk tanks was closed following a wide-scale reform of the interior ministry. The treatment of intoxicated people was assigned to hospitals. However, Russian lawmakers initiated the restoration of drunk tanks, arguing that 50,000 Russians died from alcohol intoxication every year.