Putin Signs Framework Of Russia's Nuclear Deterrence Policy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:03 PM

Putin Signs Framework of Russia's Nuclear Deterrence Policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the framework of the country's nuclear deterrence policy, and a relevant decree was published on Tuesday on the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the framework of the country's nuclear deterrence policy, and a relevant decree was published on Tuesday on the official legal information portal.

"In order to ensure the implementation of the Russian Federation's state policy on nuclear deterrence, I rule: to enact the adjunct Framework of the Russian Federation's state policy on nuclear deterrence," the decree read.

According to the document, Russia's nuclear deterrence policy is defensive by nature, it is aimed at maintaining nuclear forces potential at the level sufficient for ensuring deterrence, protecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and preventing potential enemies from aggressive moves targeting Russia or its allies.

Russia will use nuclear weapons only as a last resort measure, the decree specified.

While implementing its nuclear deterrence, Russia will pay attention to potential enemies' offensive weapons deployment in other countries.

Russia reserves the right to conduct a nuclear strike in retaliation to a similar attack, in case of a threat to the country's existence, and in case of receiving information about a ballistic launch targeting the country. It implements nuclear deterrence in respect with countries and coalitions that have nuclear weapons and see Russia as a potential enemy.

The decree comes into force on Tuesday, the day of its signing.

