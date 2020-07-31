UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Law Allowing Government To Increase 2020 Budget Spending By $24Bln

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Putin Signs Law Allowing Government to Increase 2020 Budget Spending by $24Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law amending the Budget Code, which, among other things, allows the government to increase Federal budget spending by 1.8 trillion rubles ($24 billion) in 2020 without amending it, according to a document published on the legal information portal.

These funds can be used to prevent deterioration of the economic situation, prevent and eliminate the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic, as well as for other purposes determined by the government.

This year, the government already has right to exceed budget expenditures on the amount of receipts from Sberbank and other revenues in excess of the plan.

The law makes it possible to exceed expenses even more, in this case by 1.8 trillion rubles, without reference to specific incomes, including via borrowing, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Lavrov explained earlier. Moreover, this year's budget will obviously be in deficit, he said.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Vladimir Putin 2020 From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

11 minutes ago

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

2 hours ago

Lithuania quarantines travellers from France

2 minutes ago

New UK quarantine rules shake up summer travel pla ..

2 minutes ago

COVID claims 11 lives, infects 489 others: Chief M ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law That Refugees Can Retain Status Af ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.