Putin Signs Law Banning Publication Of Detailed Tax Declarations Of Lawmakers

Published February 06, 2023

Putin Signs Law Banning Publication of Detailed Tax Declarations of Lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning the publication of tax declarations of lawmakers of both houses of Russian parliament with their personal data from March 1, 2023.

The document was published on the official portal of legal information on Monday.

The law specifies that the personal data of officials in the reporting information on income and expenses will not be published on the internet, and the reports will contain only generalized, statistical information.

Municipal and regional lawmakers who exercise their powers on a non-permanent basis will have the opportunity not to submit declarations.

Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of the Committee on State Building and Legislation of the Russian parliament's lower house, State Duma, noted earlier that all mechanisms for filing tax declarations are preserved for lawmakers, so there is no question of reducing control.

