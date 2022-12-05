Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Places - Legal Information Portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law that significantly expands the list of places where meetings, rallies, marches, and demonstrations are prohibited.

"In order to protect the rights and freedoms of a person and a citizen, to ensure the rule of law, law and order and public safety ... there shall be further defined places where meetings, rallies, marches and demonstrations are prohibited," the document published on the official internet portal of legal information read.

According to the document, it is prohibited to hold rallies in the buildings of public authorities and their surrounding areas, airports, railway and bus stations, ports, in the buildings and areas of universities, schools and hospitals, as well as land plots where churches and other structures are located.

In addition, the ban will apply to the areas adjacent to public facilities, including those providing the functioning of electricity, heat, water and gas networks, the document read.

Previously it was forbidden to hold rallies only near the buildings of the presidential residence, courts, emergency services and facilities of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

The new law also provides that each region can additionally introduce its own bans on gatherings, rallies, and demonstrations, if such a measure is conditioned by "the historical, cultural, or other objective features" of the region.