Putin Signs Law Banning Surrogate Motherhood in Russia for Foreigners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a Federal law that bans foreigners from using surrogacy services in Russia, according to the official legal information portal.

Only Russian citizens who are married, or a single woman a citizen of Russia, who, for medical reasons, cannot bear or give birth to a child on her own can use the institution of surrogate motherhood.

Single men with Russian citizenship will also not be able to use the institution of surrogate motherhood. At the same time, if a foreigner is married to a Russian woman, then the ban on surrogacy services will not apply to him.