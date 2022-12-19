UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law Banning Surrogate Motherhood In Russia For Foreigners

December 19, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a Federal law that bans foreigners from using surrogacy services in Russia, according to the official legal information portal.

Only Russian citizens who are married, or a single woman ” a citizen of Russia, who, for medical reasons, cannot bear or give birth to a child on her own ” can use the institution of surrogate motherhood.

Single men with Russian citizenship will also not be able to use the institution of surrogate motherhood. At the same time, if a foreigner is married to a Russian woman, then the ban on surrogacy services will not apply to him.

