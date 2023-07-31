Open Menu

Putin Signs Law Barring Foreigners From Owning News Aggregators In Russia

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Putin Signs Law Barring Foreigners From Owning News Aggregators in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law limiting foreign ownership of news aggregators in Russia below 50%, meaning that only Russian citizens are now allowed to hold a controlling stake in them, according to the relevant document published on the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law limiting foreign ownership of news aggregators in Russia below 50%, meaning that only Russian citizens are now allowed to hold a controlling stake in them, according to the relevant document published on the official legal information portal.

A news aggregator may be owned by a Russian citizen who does not have citizenship of another country, or a legal entity controlled by the Russian Federation.

The law is intended to "stave off threats to public order in Russia and thus create favorable conditions for the development of civil society."

If a news aggregator is found in breach of the law, it will be blocked in Russia until the requirements are met.

Owners of news aggregators in Russia will have to align their foundation documents with the new rules no later than six months from the day of its enactment.

The law also obligates government agencies to use only Russian hosting providers and provides for blacklisting websites that contain information on accessing sites blocked in Russia.

Putin also signed the legislation banning the use of foreign email accounts when registering on Russian websites. Starting December 1, Russian netizens will only be allowed to create accounts using either their Russian phone number, the Gosuslugi online public services portal, biometric data or email addresses with a Russian domain name.

Related Topics

Russia Civil Society Vladimir Putin May December Citizenship From Government

Recent Stories

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda C ..

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Cells in Maldives - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for in ..

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all ..

13 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Underm ..

US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Undermining Dayton Accords - Treasur ..

13 minutes ago
 UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage ..

UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage in Danger List

13 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Pri ..

CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

13 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Committee Requests Information ..

US House Oversight Committee Requests Information on Influence of Hunter Biden A ..

23 minutes ago
Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitati ..

Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitation of flood affectees

7 minutes ago
 Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detain ..

Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detained: lawyer

7 minutes ago
 Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket ..

Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket win

7 minutes ago
 UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack ..

UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack

7 minutes ago
 Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed ..

Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed Medication in US Custody - De ..

7 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival awards 130 winners attract ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival awards 130 winners attracts thousands of visitors

1 hour ago

More Stories From World