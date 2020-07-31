Putin Signs Law Denouncing Agreement With Kazakhstan on Balkhash Radar Station Transfer

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into federal law a bill denouncing the 2014 agreement with Kazakhstan on using the Balkhash radar station as part of the Russian missile warning system

The relevant document was published on the official legal information portal.

The Balkhash node includes the Dnepr radar, used as part of the Russian missile warning and space control system. The Russian Defense Ministry has explained that the Balkhash node has become redundant after the commissioning of four new radar stations in Russia.