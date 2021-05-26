Putin Signs Law Denouncing Tax Treaty With Netherlands

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law denouncing the Russian-Dutch agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion, according to the document published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday

If the Russian side sends a notice of denunciation of the agreement by June 30, 2021, it will expire on January 1, 2022.