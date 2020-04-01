Putin Signs Law Enabling Russian Cabinet to Declare State of Emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday into Federal law a bill enabling the cabinet to declare a nation-wide state of emergency in the country.

The document was published on the official legal information portal.

The president also signed into laws bills on fines for people violating quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, on fines for spreading fake information about COVID-19, as well as a bill facilitating budget funds allocation for the coronavirus fight in 2020. The new law enables such allocations without any need to introduce amendments to the budget.