UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Law Equating Alienation Of Russian Territories With Extremism

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:56 PM

Putin Signs Law Equating Alienation of Russian Territories With Extremism

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law on equating violation of Russia's territorial integrity, including the alienation of part of its territory, with extremism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Federal law on equating violation of Russia's territorial integrity, including the alienation of part of its territory, with extremism.

The authors of the initiative were lower house lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov and upper house's Andrei Klishas. The bill was prepared as part of the implementation of the adopted amendments to the Russian Constitution.

The law clarifies the concept of extremist activity and stipulates that violation of the territorial integrity of Russian, including alienation of part of its territory, is recognized as extremism.

Klishas earlier told Sputnik that the law would also apply to the federal authorities, that is, it would be inadmissible to transfer territories not only on their own initiative or on the initiative of their population, but also on the initiative of the federal government.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

1 hour ago

IG KP visits Kurram District; inspect records, app ..

5 minutes ago

Greek migrant camp virus lockdown extended by a mo ..

5 minutes ago

Nigeria's Osimhen joins Napoli from Lille

5 minutes ago

Woman along with accomplices held for looting hous ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.