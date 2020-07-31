Putin Signs Law Equating Alienation of Russian Territories With Extremism

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law on equating violation of Russia's territorial integrity, including the alienation of part of its territory, with extremism

The authors of the initiative were lower house lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov and upper house's Andrei Klishas. The bill was prepared as part of the implementation of the adopted amendments to the Russian Constitution.

The law clarifies the concept of extremist activity and stipulates that violation of the territorial integrity of Russian, including alienation of part of its territory, is recognized as extremism.

Klishas earlier told Sputnik that the law would also apply to the federal authorities, that is, it would be inadmissible to transfer territories not only on their own initiative or on the initiative of their population, but also on the initiative of the federal government.