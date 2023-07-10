Open Menu

Putin Signs Law Facilitating Opening Accounts, Deposits In Russian Banks By Foreigners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that simplifies the procedure for opening accounts and deposits of foreign individuals and legal entities in Russian banks, according to the official legal information portal.

The law grants the right to Russian banks, as well as professional participants in the securities market ” with the exception of those engaged only in investment consulting ” management companies of investment funds, mutual funds and private pension funds, operators of investment platforms and information systems in which digital financial assets are issued, to entrust the identification of clients - foreign individuals and legal entities or their representatives to foreign banks and other foreign financial institutions.

The law goes es into effect 10 days after its official publication.

