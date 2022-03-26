Putin Signs Law Granting Combat Veteran Status to Participants in Operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Saturday a federal law granting combat veteran status to participants in the country's special military operation in Ukraine and Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Saturday a Federal law granting combat veteran status to participants in the country's special military operation in Ukraine and Donbas.

The relevant law was published on the official web portal of Russia's legal information.

The law established the status of a veteran and a disabled person of hostilities for military personnel and employees of other law enforcement and security agencies fulfilling tasks during the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.

The implementation of the initiative will require additional funding from the country's federal budget, which, according to preliminary estimates of the Russian Defense Ministry, will amount to about five billion rubles ($49 million) in 2022.