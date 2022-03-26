UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law Granting Combat Veteran Status To Participants In Operation In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 12:58 PM

Putin Signs Law Granting Combat Veteran Status to Participants in Operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Saturday a federal law granting combat veteran status to participants in the country's special military operation in Ukraine and Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Saturday a Federal law granting combat veteran status to participants in the country's special military operation in Ukraine and Donbas.

The relevant law was published on the official web portal of Russia's legal information.

The law established the status of a veteran and a disabled person of hostilities for military personnel and employees of other law enforcement and security agencies fulfilling tasks during the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.

The implementation of the initiative will require additional funding from the country's federal budget, which, according to preliminary estimates of the Russian Defense Ministry, will amount to about five billion rubles ($49 million) in 2022.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Budget Vladimir Putin Donetsk From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pat Cummins praises interim coach Andrew McDonald ..

Pat Cummins praises interim coach Andrew McDonald  

2 minutes ago
 Smith ruled out of Australia's limited-overs match ..

Smith ruled out of Australia's limited-overs matches with Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 ECC approves revision of HSD premium on fortnightl ..

ECC approves revision of HSD premium on fortnightly basis

27 minutes ago
 Russia's Medvedev Says Foreign Firms Ask Not to Na ..

Russia's Medvedev Says Foreign Firms Ask Not to Nationalize Them Despite Halt in ..

47 minutes ago
 Russian Lawmaker Says Ukrainian Crisis Caused by G ..

Russian Lawmaker Says Ukrainian Crisis Caused by Genocide of Russian-Speaking Po ..

47 minutes ago
 PM will address pubic gathering in Kamalia today

PM will address pubic gathering in Kamalia today

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>