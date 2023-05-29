UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law Lifting Ban On Holding Elections In Territories Where Martial Law In Place

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Putin Signs Law Lifting Ban on Holding Elections in Territories Where Martial Law in Place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a Federal law that lifts a ban on holding referendums and elections to state authorities and local self-government in Russian regions where martial law has been introduced.

The relevant document was published on the official legal information portal on Monday.

On October 19, 2022, Putin introduced martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions until October 20.

