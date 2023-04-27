UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law Limiting Discount On Urals To Brent When Calculating Export Duties

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Putin Signs Law Limiting Discount on Urals to Brent When Calculating Export Duties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that limits the size of the discount for Russian Urals oil in relation to the price of Brent crude oil in the calculation of export duties from June.

The relevant document was published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.

The law goes into effect from May 1, except for provisions for which a different deadline is set.

If the average price of Urals oil on the Mediterranean and Rotterdam markets in the monitoring period from April 15 to May 14 is lower than Brent by $204.4 per ton ($28 per barrel), and from May 15 to June 14 and beyond ” by $182.5 per ton ($25 per barrel), the price of Urals oil for June will be set as Brent minus $204.4, and from July ” as Brent minus $182.5. If the Urals price is higher than these values, it is used for the calculation.

