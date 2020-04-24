Putin Signs Law Moving Date Honoring World War II End to September 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into federal law a bill moving the date honoring the end World War II end to September 3, with a relevant decree published on the official legal information portal.

"To introduce following amendments to the Federal Law 'On days of military glory': 'September 3 is the date of World War II end (1945)'," the document read.

Earlier in April, both houses of the Russian parliament passed the relevant bill. The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive for the result of World War II.