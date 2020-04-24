UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Law Moving Date Honoring World War II End To September 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:20 PM

Putin Signs Law Moving Date Honoring World War II End to September 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into federal law a bill moving the date honoring the end World War II end to September 3, with a relevant decree published on the official legal information portal.

"To introduce following amendments to the Federal Law 'On days of military glory': 'September 3 is the date of World War II end (1945)'," the document read.

Earlier in April, both houses of the Russian parliament passed the relevant bill. The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive for the result of World War II.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Japan April September World War

Recent Stories

1 in 2 Pakistanis claim to have heard the entire c ..

24 minutes ago

Want to Spend Quality Time with Your Loved Ones? H ..

25 minutes ago

US reports almost 50,000 COVID-19 deaths and 866,6 ..

37 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz approaches SC for bail in NAB cases

38 minutes ago

Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 dur ..

52 minutes ago

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.