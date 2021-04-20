Putin Signs Law Obligating Election Candidates to Report on Foreign Agent Status

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday into law a bill obligating candidates receiving financial support from abroad to report on their foreign agent status if running for a post in elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday into law a bill obligating candidates receiving financial support from abroad to report on their foreign agent status if running for a post in elections.

The document was published on the official legal information portal.

Under the law, candidates performing functions of a foreign agent or those affiliated with persons performing these functions are obligated to reveal this information in their statements of consent to run in elections, in their signature sheets and in their campaign materials.

The law also extends the list of persons and organizations banned from any kind of participation in election campaigns. The list will now include non-registered public associations, foreign media outlets performing foreign agent functions, and Russian entities established by foreign media outlets performing foreign agent functions.