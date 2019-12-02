Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on additional regulation of the activities of foreign agent media outlets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on additional regulation of the activities of foreign agent media outlets.

The corresponding document has been posted on the official internet portal of legal information.

Last week, the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, adopted a law according to which, in particular, individuals who cooperate with a foreign agent media outlet and receive financing from abroad may be recognized as foreign agents.