UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law On Administrative Liability For Mass Dissemination Of Extremist Materials

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Putin Signs Law on Administrative Liability for Mass Dissemination of Extremist Materials

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law on liability for the mass dissemination, storage and creation of extremist materials, introducing fines and administrative arrests for its violation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law on liability for the mass dissemination, storage and creation of extremist materials, introducing fines and administrative arrests for its violation.

The law expands the definition of "extremist materials" to include materials that are on the Federal list of extremist content as well as other items set out in the law on countering extremist activity.

The law introduces administrative liability for the dissemination, creation or storage of extremist materials.

People could face a fine of up to 3,000 rubles ($36) or an administrative arrest of up to 15 days, with legal entities facing a fine of up to 1 million rubles or an administrative suspension of activity of up to 90 days.

Materials are recognized as extremist by a federal court upon the request of a prosecutor or during proceedings related to an administrative offense or criminal case, according to the law.

Related Topics

Russia Fine Vladimir Putin Criminals Million Court

Recent Stories

25 PHP head constables promoted as ASIs

25 PHP head constables promoted as ASIs

35 seconds ago
 FGEHA launches "Law Portal" for digitalization and ..

FGEHA launches "Law Portal" for digitalization and automation

37 seconds ago
 WHO mobilizes partners for Tropical Cyclone Biparj ..

WHO mobilizes partners for Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy's response plan

39 seconds ago
 Decreasing soil fertility causes zinc, iron defici ..

Decreasing soil fertility causes zinc, iron deficiency: Dr Iqrar

41 seconds ago
 Yellen Says US Mapping Location of Russian Assets ..

Yellen Says US Mapping Location of Russian Assets to Keep Them Frozen

3 minutes ago
 Turkey Ready to Open General Consulate in Nagorno- ..

Turkey Ready to Open General Consulate in Nagorno-Karabakh - Erdogan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.