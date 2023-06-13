Putin Signs Law on Administrative Liability for Mass Dissemination of Extremist Materials

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law on liability for the mass dissemination, storage and creation of extremist materials, introducing fines and administrative arrests for its violation

The law expands the definition of "extremist materials" to include materials that are on the Federal list of extremist content as well as other items set out in the law on countering extremist activity.

The law introduces administrative liability for the dissemination, creation or storage of extremist materials.

People could face a fine of up to 3,000 rubles ($36) or an administrative arrest of up to 15 days, with legal entities facing a fine of up to 1 million rubles or an administrative suspension of activity of up to 90 days.

Materials are recognized as extremist by a federal court upon the request of a prosecutor or during proceedings related to an administrative offense or criminal case, according to the law.