- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Putin Signs Law On CFE Treaty Denunciation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) by Moscow.
The relevant document is published at the official legal information portal.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy
Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence
SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections
EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..
Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023
More Stories From World
-
Putin Signs Law Lifting Ban on Holding Elections in Territories Where Martial Law in Place1 minute ago
-
Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Shelling of Fishing Vessel by Syrian Security Forces21 minutes ago
-
Philippine Coast Guard to Hold First Ever Joint Drills With US, Japan1 hour ago
-
Russian Gov't Limits Mineral Fertilizers Export to 16.3Mln Tonnes From June to November2 hours ago
-
Erdogan to Continue Mediation Efforts on Ukrainian Crisis After Winning Election - Source2 hours ago
-
Former Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince Urges Opposition to Think Over Mistakes2 hours ago
-
Port Infrastructure Facilities Damaged in Ukraine's Odesa Region - Authorities3 hours ago
-
RPT - Russia May Increase Grain Export to Egypt - Business Council Chief3 hours ago
-
Russian Interior Ministry Puts US Senator Graham on Wanted List Over Russophobic Remarks3 hours ago
-
Air France Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Japan's Kansai Airport - Reports3 hours ago
-
Ex-Reagan Aide Massie Hopes Russia, US Leaders Will Find Common Ground for Dialogue4 hours ago
-
UPDATE - Explosions Reported in Several Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.