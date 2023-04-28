MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed on Friday a law on Russian citizenship that provides for depriving of acquired Russian citizenship for discrediting the military and for committing actions that pose a threat to the national security, according to the official legal information portal.

According to the law, the acquired citizenship can be deprived for public calls for extremism, encroachment on the life of a public servant and for organizing an armed coups to change the constitutional system of Russia and for committing actions that pose a threat to the national security of the country.

Support of sabotage activities and training for the purposes of sabotage activities, as well as for the organization of a sabotage group also leads to a deprivation of the acquired citizenship.