UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law On Depriving Acquired Citizenship For Discrediting Russia's Military

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Putin Signs Law on Depriving Acquired Citizenship for Discrediting Russia's Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed on Friday a law on Russian citizenship that provides for depriving of acquired Russian citizenship for discrediting the military and for committing actions that pose a threat to the national security, according to the official legal information portal.

According to the law, the acquired citizenship can be deprived for public calls for extremism, encroachment on the life of a public servant and for organizing an armed coups to change the constitutional system of Russia and for committing actions that pose a threat to the national security of the country.

Support of sabotage activities and training for the purposes of sabotage activities, as well as for the organization of a sabotage group also leads to a deprivation of the acquired citizenship.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Citizenship

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

4 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.