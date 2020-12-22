Putin Signs Law On Ex-Presidents' Rights To Permanent Seat In Russia's Upper Chamber
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:13 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Federal law on the procedure for forming the upper chamber of the national parliament, under which an ex-president will have rights to a permanent seat in the upper chamber.
The document was published on the official legal information portal.
Under the new law, Russia's ex-president can submit a request to become senator to the upper chamber within three months after termination of duties. The upper chamber will include up to 30 representatives appointed by the president, of whom up to seven can also have a permanent seat.