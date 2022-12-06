Putin Signs Law on Fines for Scientific Entities Failing to Report Training of Foreigners

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on penalties for scientific organizations that fail to report the training of foreigners and stateless persons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on penalties for scientific organizations that fail to report the training of foreigners and stateless persons.

Putin has signed a law amending the Code of Administrative Offenses to introduce fines for scientific organizations for failing to report to territorial bodies of the Interior Ministry that they conduct or terminate training of foreigners and stateless persons, the document published on the official internet portal of legal information read.

The amount of the fine for executives is set in the amount of 35,000-50,000 rubles ($560-800), for legal entities - 500,000-800,000 rubles, according to the document.

Previously, such reporting was obligatory only for educational organizations.