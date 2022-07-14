UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law On Foreign Agents, Creating Unified Register Of Affiliated Individuals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Putin Signs Law on Foreign Agents, Creating Unified Register of Affiliated Individuals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on foreign agents on Thursday that stipulates the creation of a unified register of individuals affiliated with them, according to the official legal information portal.

An individual will be considered affiliated with foreign agents if they are currently or have previously been a part of an organization of the foreign agents, whether they were its founder, member, participant, director or worker.

Under the law, a person affiliated with foreign agents is an individual who is a political activist and who receives (or did so in the past) financing from foreign agents, including through third parties, for political activities. It is noted that the restrictions on foreign agents do not apply to the people affiliated with them. This unified register will be supervised by the Ministry of Justice of Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Relat ..

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Related Incidents during Rains

24 minutes ago
 SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.