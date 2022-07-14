Putin Signs Law on Foreign Agents, Creating Unified Register of Affiliated Individuals

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on foreign agents on Thursday that stipulates the creation of a unified register of individuals affiliated with them, according to the official legal information portal.

An individual will be considered affiliated with foreign agents if they are currently or have previously been a part of an organization of the foreign agents, whether they were its founder, member, participant, director or worker.

Under the law, a person affiliated with foreign agents is an individual who is a political activist and who receives (or did so in the past) financing from foreign agents, including through third parties, for political activities. It is noted that the restrictions on foreign agents do not apply to the people affiliated with them. This unified register will be supervised by the Ministry of Justice of Russia.