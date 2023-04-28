UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law On Life Imprisonment For High Treason

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Putin Signs Law on Life Imprisonment for High Treason

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed on Friday a law on life sentence for high treason, according to the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed on Friday a law on life sentence for high treason, according to the official legal information portal.

Amendments are being made to Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code "High Treason".

Individuals will face a life sentence for espionage, the issuance of information to foreigners constituting a state secret, defecting to the enemy or providing financial, logistical, consulting or other assistance to the state in activities directed against Russia.

Previously, the law established liability in the form of imprisonment for up to 20 years with a fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6300).

Related Topics

Russia Fine Vladimir Putin Criminals

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments AGM approves 12.5% cash dividend ..

Dubai Investments AGM approves 12.5% cash dividends

3 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Ru ..

UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Russia in Recent Years

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Government Mulls Terminating Multiple Agr ..

Moldovan Government Mulls Terminating Multiple Agreements With CIS

3 minutes ago
 Controlling mosquito breeding must to prevent deng ..

Controlling mosquito breeding must to prevent dengue: Emergency Office

3 minutes ago
 PDM government working selflessly to steer Pakista ..

PDM government working selflessly to steer Pakistan out of troubles, says Gorcha ..

3 minutes ago
 Strict action against hoarders orders

Strict action against hoarders orders

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.