Putin Signs Law on Life Imprisonment for High Treason

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed on Friday a law on life sentence for high treason, according to the official legal information portal.

Amendments are being made to Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code "High Treason".

Individuals will face a life sentence for espionage, the issuance of information to foreigners constituting a state secret, defecting to the enemy or providing financial, logistical, consulting or other assistance to the state in activities directed against Russia.

Previously, the law established liability in the form of imprisonment for up to 20 years with a fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6300).