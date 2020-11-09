Putin Signs Law On New Procedure To Appoint Security Council, Foreign Intelligence Chiefs
Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill establishing a new procedure for appointing the heads of the Federal Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service.
Under the legislation, initiated in furtherance of amendments to the Russian constitution, the president will now have to hold consultations with the upper chamber before these appointments.