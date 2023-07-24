Open Menu

Putin Signs Law On Raising Age Limit For Being In Reserve For Citizens With Military Ranks

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Putin Signs Law on Raising Age Limit for Being in Reserve for Citizens With Military Ranks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on raising the age limit by five years for being in military reserve for a number of citizens with military ranks.

Amendments to the law on military duty establish a new age limit for citizens with the ranks of privates, sergeants, sergeant majors, and warrant officers.

The age limit for such persons liable for military service belonging to the first category is increased from 35 to 40 years, for the second category - from 45 to 50 years, and for the third category - from 50 to 55 years.

In addition, the age limit for senior officers in the mobilization reserve is increased to 65 years from 60, and for junior officers to 60 years from 55.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

1 hour ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

1 hour ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

2 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

2 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

2 hours ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

14 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

14 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

16 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World