Putin Signs Law on Raising Age Limit for Being in Reserve for Citizens With Military Ranks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on raising the age limit by five years for being in military reserve for a number of citizens with military ranks.

Amendments to the law on military duty establish a new age limit for citizens with the ranks of privates, sergeants, sergeant majors, and warrant officers.

The age limit for such persons liable for military service belonging to the first category is increased from 35 to 40 years, for the second category - from 45 to 50 years, and for the third category - from 50 to 55 years.

In addition, the age limit for senior officers in the mobilization reserve is increased to 65 years from 60, and for junior officers to 60 years from 55.