Putin Signs Law On Raising Military Draft Age To 30

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law setting the draft military age from 18 to 30.

The relevant document was published on the official legal information portal on Friday. This rule is proposed to come into force on January 1, 2024.

Putin also signed another law on ban on leaving the country for people who received conscription notices.

