Putin Signs Law on Right of Russian President to Seek Two More Terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that brings the legislation on elections and referendums in line with the amendments to the Russian Constitution and, in particular, gives the current head of state the right to seek two more terms.

The related law was published on Russia's official legal information portal on Monday.

The bill was authored by lower house lawmakers Pavel Krasheninnikov and Olga Savastyanova, and upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas.