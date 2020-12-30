UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Law On Sanctions For Censorship Against Russian Media

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a federal law on response sanctions on foreign online platforms engaged in censorship against Russian media outlets, the document was published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a Federal law on response sanctions on foreign online platforms engaged in censorship against Russian media outlets, the document was published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday.

Under the law, foreign social networks and IT platforms will face sanctions for racial, national and political criteria-based censorship against Russian media outlets. The decision on measures to be implemented against the foreign platforms will be made by the Russian prosecutor general and the foreign ministry.

The new legislation will be applicable to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube in particular.

The possible sanctions include fines up to 3 million rubles ($40,663), blocking and traffic slowdown.

