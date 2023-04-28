UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law On Simplification Of Public Procurement Procedures

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law on the simplification of public procurement procedures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law on the simplification of public procurement procedures.

The document is published on the official legal portal of Russia.

The law is aimed at improving the procedure for such purchases, increasing the efficiency of meeting state and regional needs, and saving time for customers.

