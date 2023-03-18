Putin Signs Law on Termination of Ukrainian Citizenship Upon Submitting Application

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship for people also holding Russian citizenship on the day when a person submits a relevant application to the Russian Interior Ministry, according to the official legal information portal.

"The practical use of this mechanism should ensure such Russian citizens realize their rights to employment in state and municipal bodies ... training in educational organizations that require admission of applicants to state secrets, as well as the resolution of other issue in which the Ukrainian citizenship may act as an impediment," the international committee of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, said in a note.

According to the law, once the application to terminate the Ukrainian citizenship is filed, a Russian citizen is obliged not to commit acts "related to the exercise of rights and fulfillment of obligations prescribed for Ukrainian citizens." If this obligation is breached, the authorities issue a ruling that nullifies the request to terminate their Ukrainian citizenship.

A citizen is eligible to file a new request to terminate their Ukrainian citizenship after 10 years from the ruling, the Federation Council said.