UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law On Termination Of Ukrainian Citizenship Upon Submitting Application

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Putin Signs Law on Termination of Ukrainian Citizenship Upon Submitting Application

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship for people also holding Russian citizenship on the day when a person submits a relevant application to the Russian Interior Ministry, according to the official legal information portal.

"The practical use of this mechanism should ensure such Russian citizens realize their rights to employment in state and municipal bodies ... training in educational organizations that require admission of applicants to state secrets, as well as the resolution of other issue in which the Ukrainian citizenship may act as an impediment," the international committee of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, said in a note.

According to the law, once the application to terminate the Ukrainian citizenship is filed, a Russian citizen is obliged not to commit acts "related to the exercise of rights and fulfillment of obligations prescribed for Ukrainian citizens." If this obligation is breached, the authorities issue a ruling that nullifies the request to terminate their Ukrainian citizenship.

A citizen is eligible to file a new request to terminate their Ukrainian citizenship after 10 years from the ruling, the Federation Council said.

Related Topics

Resolution Interior Ministry Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin May Citizenship From Employment

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' res ..

Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' resistance

16 minutes ago
 Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

33 minutes ago
 PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious servi ..

PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to cricket

39 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Türkiye&#039;s Kahr ..

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş, leaves no damages

1 hour ago
 Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI ..

Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI workers

1 hour ago
 Kuwait crude oil climbs 80 cents to $76.29 pb

Kuwait crude oil climbs 80 cents to $76.29 pb

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.