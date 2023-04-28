Putin Signs Law on Toughening Criminal Liability for Sabotage, Terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed on Friday a law on toughening of criminal liability for sabotage and terrorism, according to the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed on Friday a law on toughening of criminal liability for sabotage and terrorism, according to the official legal information portal.

According to the law, sabotage will be punished by up to 20 years in prison.

In addition, responsibility for a number of anti-terrorism articles of the Criminal Code is being strengthened. Responsibility for committing terrorist attacks will also be increased, the maximum sentence for committing such actions is proposed to be increased to 20 years.

Putin also signed a law on imprisonment of up to 5 years for assisting in the execution of international organization's decisions that contradict Russia's laws.