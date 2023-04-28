UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law On Toughening Criminal Liability For Sabotage, Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Putin Signs Law on Toughening Criminal Liability for Sabotage, Terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed on Friday a law on toughening of criminal liability for sabotage and terrorism, according to the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed on Friday a law on toughening of criminal liability for sabotage and terrorism, according to the official legal information portal.

According to the law, sabotage will be punished by up to 20 years in prison.

In addition, responsibility for a number of anti-terrorism articles of the Criminal Code is being strengthened. Responsibility for committing terrorist attacks will also be increased, the maximum sentence for committing such actions is proposed to be increased to 20 years.

Putin also signed a law on imprisonment of up to 5 years for assisting in the execution of international organization's decisions that contradict Russia's laws.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Vladimir Putin Criminals

Recent Stories

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution ..

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop ..

5 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Ta ..

Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev to Start in Mid-20 ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case til ..

Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case till May 3

5 minutes ago
 Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Eur ..

Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Europe's MBDA

5 minutes ago
 Hailey College to launch BBA (Replica) program fro ..

Hailey College to launch BBA (Replica) program from Fall 2023

2 minutes ago
 China's digital economy grew to $7.25 trillion in ..

China's digital economy grew to $7.25 trillion in 2022: report

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.